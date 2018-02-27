It appears like Xiaomi, which made flash sale popular in India, is still not ready to give up its marketing strategy of selling a limited quantity of new products during the initial weeks of release. Unlike in flash sale, where you have to first register online before making the actual purchase, you can buy Xiaomi's latest offerings Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro directly from authorized websites but only a certain number of units is made available for purchase at a time.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro went out of stock in just three minutes when they were launched on February 22. Xiaomi India Head Manu Kumar Jain confirmed on his Twitter page that 3 lakh units of the handsets were sold out on day 1 of its sale.

The devices will be made available for purchase for the second time at 12 pm (noon) on Wednesday, February 27 on Flipkart and Mi.com. But it is likely that the devices will run out of stock in a few minutes. So, you need to be alert and make the purchase as quickly as possible.

Here are tips you can use to make sure that you get Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro:

1) Log on to Flipkart and Mi.com (links provided above) a few minutes before the sales window opens on Wednesday.

2) Open a personal account on the e-commerce sites hours before the sale begins.

3) Make sure that you have a good internet connection (preferably Wi-Fi).

4) Check out as soon as possible once you have successfully placed an order and make the payment on time.

If you fail to purchase on Wednesday, you may have to wait for another week or even more to try your luck once again.

Redmi Note 5 is available in two variants -- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage at Rs 9,999, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 11,999, while Redmi Note 5 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage.