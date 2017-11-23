We have already reported that Xiaomi will make a few units of its flagship Mi 6 available for purchase at just €1 (around Rs 76.31 / $1.18 based on current exchange rate) in Spain this Black Friday, followed by Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4A in the following two days. But, what is yet to be said is tips to buy the device.

Well, it is obvious that only extremely lucky people will get the 6GB + 64GB storage variant of Xiaomi Mi 6 at €1 as only 10 units will be given away at the said price. And if you think you can directly take part in the programme, you are wrong, as the company has laid a procedure for participants.

Xiaomi's Black Friday page has provided tips to get the Mi 6 device at €1. It said that one has to "sign up early to save time" before clicking and sharing the activity. Only then one can participate in the lightning purchases of select Xiaomi devices for € 1. The company also said that it will publish the names of people who purchase the device at the discounted price.

The lightning purchase for Xiaomi Mi 6 will open at 13:00 (local time) (5:30 pm IST) on Mi online store.

Xiaomi Mi 6 details

The device comes in two variants – 6GB RAM+64GB ROM model and 6GB RAM+128GB ROM variant. It sports a 5.15-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (428 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system and houses a 3,350mAh battery with Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 3.0).

In terms of camera, it has a dual 12 MP main cameras – one with f/1.8 aperture, 27mm lens, OIS 4-axis, and the other with 52mm lens and f/2.6 aperture --, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm @ 27mm and 1.0 µm @ 52mm pixel size, and an 8MP front-snapper. The price of the handset starts at €449.