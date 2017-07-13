Astronomers have discovered the tiniest star present in the Milky Way Galaxy which is hardly as big as the ringed planet Saturn.

This star is dubbed EBLM J0555-57Ab and according to the scientists it is the smallest star discovered so far, a Gizmodo report stated. The star was discovered by researchers at Cambridge's Cavendish Laboratory and Institute of Astronomy.

"Our discovery reveals how small stars can be," Alexander von Boetticher, a Master's student at Cambridge's Cavendish Laboratory and Institute of Astronomy and the lead author of the study, explained in a statement.

"Had this star formed with only a slightly lower mass, the fusion reaction of hydrogen in its core could not be sustained, and the star would instead have transformed into a brown dwarf," Boetticher added.

Here are 7 facts to know about the tiniest star in the Milky Way Galaxy: