Popular dating app Tinder seems to be operating a secretive, members-only version called "Tinder Select," which is accessible only to elite users. Tinder has been quietly growing what, according to Tech Crunch, looks like an invite-only tier of the main Tinder app.

It's still unclear how Tinder decides who should get the invite and who shouldn't. However, Tech Crunch said those who have already gained access to Tinder Select are attractive and relatively high-profile people like "CEOs, super models, and other hyper-attractive/upwardly affluent types."

A source using Tinder Select also told the publication that it's exclusive "for celebrities and people who do really well on Tinder."

So, how does Tinder Select's user base grow? Tech Crunch said some of those who get the invite also have the ability to "nominate" others to join Tinder Select. However, the nominees don't have the privilege to nominate anyone else, which has so far helped Tinder maintain the secrecy of the reticent layer of the app.

Tinder Select also has a better design than the regular version of the app. It features a gradient navy blue "S" at the top of the screen, where common users see the Tinder flame. The usual orange interface is also replaced by navy blue color accents, giving a fresh look to the private layer of the app.

According to Tech Crunch, Tinder Select has been around for over six months, suggesting that the company may not be planning to announce the service to everyone anytime soon.

While it's currently unknown whether Tinder plans to introduce Select as a new offering or keep it as an experiment, a company spokesperson told Mashable that it was "an early test."