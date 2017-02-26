A fire broke out at the major national daily Times of India building at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi on Sunday evening. A total of 20 fire tenders reached Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in Delhi to douse the flames.

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, home to many leading newspapers of India, also has a passport office and the Nehru Doll Museum.

This is not the first time the building caught fire. In May, 2016 at least 10 fire tenders were rushed to the Times of India building on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in New Delhi's ITO region as fire engulfed the fourth floor of the building. The building also houses offices of the Economic Times and the Navbharat Times. As many as 500 people were reportedly in the building when the fire broke out in May. The building was evacuated.

Journalists working in the building took to Twitter to inform about the fire.