Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone have beaten Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra respectively to claim the top slots in Times Celebex February 2017. Akshay topped the list among male actors, and Deepika did the same under female category.

Times Celebex is a monthly rating index that takes multiple aspects like the stars' box office performance, their news-making ability, social media popularity among other things under consideration. The ranking of the stars is called T score.

Akshay secured the highest T score of 55 for the month of February, beating Shah Rukh who scored 36. On the other side, Deepika claimed the first position with a T score of 30, against Priyanka's 28. The list includes top 50 ranking Bollywood stars.

Akshay has been in news for his streak of hit movies from Rustom and Airlift in 2016 to Jolly LLB 2 this year and recently released Naam Shabana, that has an extended cameo by the actor.

Deepika recently made her Hollywood debut in Vin Diesel starrer XXX: The Return of Xander Cage. The movie fared well at the box office, and the now the actress is preparing for her upcoming release Padmavati.

Other male stars in the top 5 slots are Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan. In female category, Deepika and Priyanka are followed by Huma Qureshi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonam Kapoor. Check the complete Times Celebex top 50 ranking stars below: