A man named Michael Phillips recently uploaded a bizarre confession tape on YouTube claiming that he's a time traveler and is sharing his life story to warn every one of the major events that are about to come in a few months including the world war 3.

Phillips didn't show his face and distorted his voice in the video where he claimed to be from 2043.

Phillips claims to have had joined the army at the age of 18 before being picked up for time travel experiments by a mysterious Section 18. He even alleges to have been drafted into the 21st SAS Regiment, at one point in his career, Express reported.

Phillips said: "I do want to tell you about North Korea because they do attempt to launch a nuclear weapon at the United States – that happens, later on, this year in late 2018."

He added: "North Korea does attempt to attack a US territory – that's what I'll call it – in response the US sends two cruise missiles laden with nuclear tips. Two of those to Pyongyang."

He also claims: "Unfortunately what happens as a result of this nuclear exchange, in 2019 World War 3 does happen. It kicks off."

He said that this one of the reasons for creating the video and sharing his experience. He doesn't want people to die. He added: "Hopefully we can change the timeline so it doesn't happen."

He goes on to say that World War 3 wasn't like the other two World Wars: "It wasn't an unlimited war – nowhere near the scale of World War One or World War Two, however, I have to try and stop it from happening. I don't want people to die."

Apart from these major events, he claims that in the future, the world will suffer from several natural disasters. Most devastatingly of all will be the most powerful earthquake recorded in human history that will hit the US.

The man claimed: "In 2022 there was a very large earthquake which hit California. It was a 9.9 on the Richter scale."

He added: "Resultantly it dropped the southern coastline and fault line by about 10 meters and there were also a number of sea level changes."

The mysterious man, however, mentioned about some good things that are to happen in the future as well such as humans will finally set foot on Mars on-board SpaceX rockets by 2025.

He also claims that in the future, humans will expand their bases on the moon and the rest of solar system, Express reported.

He said: "So, this is my first time traveling backwards in time. It's all a bit odd for me because it is very different from where I come from – technology wise and even socially it is quite different."

He added: "I have been forward in time quite a few times, about five or six times."

Phillips made these claims in a video; he titled "Ok, I am a time traveller" and is the only video that's uploaded to his channel. There's, however, no evidence to suggest that anything Phillips said is true.