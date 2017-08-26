Seeking to expand its 'i create' personalisation concept, Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker has introduced customisation options for its popular hatchback in India, Swift. The 'i create' personalisation is already available for the Vitara Brezza. 'i create' offers more than 120 stylising options for the exteriors and interiors of the Swift.

"At Maruti Suzuki, we believe in setting trends, leading the industry and giving an exclusive personalization experience to our customers. 'i Create' is a revolutionary tool for the car enthusiast who loves to flaunt their individuality on their cars. After the success of 'i Create' on Vitara Brezza, we are introducing it on Swift, which will empower the young and dynamic customers to create their own impression on their Swift," said R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India introducing the i create for the Swift.

The 'i create' customisation options include exclusively designed roof wrap and hood graphic options, exterior body styling kits, spoilers, alloy wheels, ORVMs, seat covers, interior styling kits and much more. The 'i create' is available online and at the dealerships of the company. The accessories in the kit are fitted by trained technicians who have undergone a rigorous training to do the styling. With the new customisation option, the company also launched the interior Flocking kit in various colours.

Maruti Suzuki Swift, one of the most successful models has sold over 1.5 million units since its launch in 2005. The company sold 166,885 units during 2016-17 and 63,974 units between April-July 2017, recording 25.5 percent growth compared to the corresponding month last year.

Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Swift in the country by next year. The new Swift is expected to make its debut at the Auto Expo 2018. The hatchback in its 3rd generation is based on the light and rigid new-generation platform Heartect. Under the hood, Swift is likely to continue with the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines.