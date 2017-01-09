Time-lapse footage shows smog engulfing Beijing

A 12-second time-lapse footage shows the moment when the smog engulfs the city of Beijing in the latest bout of air pollution. Pollution alerts are common in northern China, especially during bitterly cold winters when energy demand, much of it met by coal, soars.
