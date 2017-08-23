US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday (22 August) said the US is pleased to see North Korea demonstrate some level of restraint lately with its nuclear and weapons programs. It could mean a path is opening to a possible dialogue between the two sides, he added.
Tillerson: US pleased to see restraint shown by North Korea
- August 23, 2017 12:39 IST
