US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday (6 April) that Russia had failed to deliver on a commitment to secure chemical weapons in Syria. He accused Syrian President Bashar al-Assad of perpetuating a chemical weapons attack that killed more than 70 civilians in Syria. He urged Russia to reconsider its support for the regime. In a strongly worded rebuke, Tillerson said the country had either been complicit or simply incompetent in its failure to keep to the 2013 commitment brokered under the Obama administration after a chemical attack.