Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and President Trump appear to have a strained relationship. A recent NBC report said Tillerson called the President a moron following a 20 July meeting at the Pentagon and that Tillerson was close to resigning this past summer. While Tillerson denied that he was ever considering resigning, there is evidence to suggest his relationship with Trump is a rocky one.
Tillerson and Trumps strained relationship
- October 5, 2017 13:47 IST
