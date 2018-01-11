Salman Khan's latest movie Tiger Zinda Hai has emerged as the highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2017. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial crossed Rs 300 crore mark at domestic and Rs 500 crore mark at the worldwide box office on its third weekend.

Also starring Katrina Kaif, the movie is still going strong at the box office. And now, it has created another record.

On day 19, Tiger Zinda Hai crossed Rs 400 crore gross mark at the domestic market. The total domestic nett collection till day 19 is Rs 314.44 crore and gross is Rs 403.13 crore.

Tiger Zinda Hai has already beaten Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan's collections. Last year, Salman's first movie of 2017 – Tubelight – had tanked at the box office. But his second film became a blockbuster.

Salman-Katrina's movie has been highly appreciated by the audience as well as film critics. Salman Khan's performance has also won millions of hearts. But, according to director Ali Abbas Zafar, the superstar was not the reason behind the movie's success.

"I'm glad we have made a film that is entertaining everyone, across all age groups, across the country. The success of the film goes to show that the message in our film - humanity above anything else has resonated with everyone. This incredible success gives me the strength and inspiration to write powerful, entertaining stories that evoke a universal emotion," IANS quoted Ali as saying.

Well, he is right. In most of the audience and critics' reviews, they have appreciated the storyline of the movie. The positive word of mouth made Tiger Zinda Hai a box office success.

TZH has made Salman the only Bollywood actor who has three films with a lifetime collection of over Rs 300 crore in India. Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan are the other two movies.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which was released across 3,500 screens in India and 1,000 overseas, had crossed the Rs 50-crore mark in two days, the Rs 100-crore mark in three days, the Rs 150-crore mark in four days and the Rs 200-crore mark in seven days, to overtake the lifetime business of the original, Ek Tha Tiger (Rs 198.78 crore).