Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has become the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of 2017, but the film failed to match the glory of Baahubali 2 as far as box office records are concerned.

Tiger Zinda Hai has had a record-breaking box office opening at the Indian box office, and become the highest-grossing Hindi movie of this year in just one week. The Salman-Katrina-starrer collected over Rs 50 crore in just two days, Rs 100 crore in three days, Rs 150 crore in four days and Rs 200 crore in seven days.

The movie broke the box office records of several other Hindi movies with its excellent collection, but still could not overtake the milestones set by Baahubali 2. Although Baahubali 2 was a regional film, the magnum opus simply killed it in the commercial circuits.

Here is a list of Baahubali 2 box office records that Tiger Zinda Hai failed to beat by the end of its first week.

Opening day collection

Tiger Zinda Hai had a huge first day collection but much below what Baahubali 2 had earned. Salman's film collected Rs 34.10 crore on day one and Baahubali 2 collected Rs 41 crore.

Opening weekend collection

While Tiger Zinda Hai fetched Rs 114.93 crore by the end of its first weekend, while SS Rajamouli's film collected Rs 128 crore over the same period.

First week collection

The difference between Tiger Zinda Hai and Baahubali 2 first-week collections is huge. The former collected Rs 206.04 crore in seven days while the latter earned Rs 247 crore.

Reaching the Rs 200-crore mark

Tiger Zinda Hai took seven days to cross the Rs 200-crore mark at the box office, while Baahubali 2 achieved the feat in just six days.

First-week worldwide collection

The worldwide collection of Tiger Zinda Hai after its first week stood at Rs 316.96 crore. On the other side, Baahubali 2 is on a different plane with a worldwide business of over Rs 700 crore in just six days.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger featuring Salman and Katrina in the lead.

SS Rajamouli-directed Baahubali 2 starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others.