Former lovebirds Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are set to make a comeback together on the silver screen with Tiger Zinda Hai.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is one of the most-awaited movies of this year, and fans will be treated to its trailer on November 7.

Set to release on December 22, Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel of Salman-Katrina's 2012 flick Ek Tha Tiger.

Since then, these two parted ways and Katrina got into a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. However, she maintained a cordial relationship with Salman.

Then, when Katrina broke up with Ranbir, Salman stood by her. Now, these two are reunited because of Tiger Zinda Hai, and their chemistry will be the main factor for viewers being attracted to the flick.

As the trailer released tomorrow, here are a few things are expected from it:

The posters, leaked pictures and movie stills of Tiger Zinda Hai have created a lot of curiosity among fans. While the poster showed the action avatars of the two actors, a few movie stills showed their chemistry.

The trailer should give us a glimpse of Katrina's action scenes, along with Salman's powerful stunt sequences.

Salman will be seen riding a horse. In fact, the makers have released a picture of this scene.

Ali Abbas Zafar told Bollywood Life: "Salman is a trained rider. He returned from the IIFA awards and took just three days to get familiar with his horse, Wado. A prized Spanish stallion, with a gleaming black mane, the horse was trained to cross hurdles, jump over barricades and ride down hills.

"We have shot risky and edgy portions on horseback with Salman. Getting Wado to know Salman and vice versa therefore, was key to ensuring that this portion of the shoot goes off well. We've shot for eight days and getting trained, skilled horses actually made this portion of the shoot fairly easy to execute."

You will get to see Salman and Katrina's romantic scenes. Also, the trailer will teasecome of the movie's songs — especially the title track.

The trailer will unfold the madness of the movie. It will make us think about the story, which picks up from where the 2012 original (Ek Tha Tiger) left off. Will Tiger (Salman) and Zoya (Katrina) get their happily ever after?