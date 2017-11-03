Finally, fans will get to watch the much-awaited trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai. The release date of the film's trailer has been announced.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai trailer will be out on November 7. "Get ready for the action! #TigerZindaHai trailer on 7th November! #4DaysForTZHTrailer" the official Twitter handle of the movie tweeted.

Meanwhile, a theme audio teaser of the movie has also been released. The Tiger Zinda Hai tune certainly raises the excitement level. The makers of the film have been teasing fans with a number of posters and stills from the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai.

While it was being expected that a teaser video of the flick will be released first, it looks like the team has planned to offer the trailer directly to the fans. As soon as the Tiger Zinda Hai trailer release date was announced on Twitter, hashtag #4DaysForTZHTrailer started trending on the micro-blogging site.

It is one of the most awaited flicks of 2017 and the excitement level validates the same. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to the hit film Ek Tha Tiger. There are various reasons for fans to be excited about the project.

First, it is a Salman Khan film. Secondly, it will bring back the iconic pairing of Salman and Katrina. Thirdly, this is the second time that the superstar and director Ali have come together after the huge success of Sultan.

Tiger Zinda Hai is expected to have some impressive high flying acting sequences, coupled with an interesting storyline. It is slated to be released on December 22. Listen to the theme teaser of TNZ below: