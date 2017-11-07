Director Ali Abbas Zafar released the trailer of the much-awaited movie, Tiger Zinda Hai, on Tuesday, November 7. The film, which is a sequel of 2012 release Ek Tha Tiger, stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif together on-screen after five years.

The trailer has crossed five lakh views on YouTube within three hours of release. Fans have appreciated it by calling the trailer 'epic,' '5 star trailer' and many other good words.

The positive word of mouth of the trailer has increased the curiosity level and Tiger Zinda Hai seems destined to break all records on December 22.

The plot of Tiger Zinda Hai revolves around how 25 Indian nurses are taken as hostage, and how Salman and Katrina will battle it out to save their lives.

The breathtaking action sequences, locales and the sheer chemistry between Salman and Katrina will leave you wanting for more. Shot in Morocco, Greece, Austria and Abu Dhabi, Tiger Zinda Hai will give you the best scenic experience.

When the trailer has left you spellbound, we wonder what the movie has it in store for us. Fans have also praised the movie and shared their reactions on social media.

Take a look at audience's trailer reaction here:

Shiva Satyam‏ @AsliShiva

Just Watched the trailer of #TigerZindaHai, only one thing I want to tell you that it will break #BajrangiBhaijaan Records. @BeingSalmanKhan

Tiger Ki Zoya ❤️‏ @kanchan789

Omggg this is the best till now you're amazing Salman nd thank you @aliabbaszafar for this amazing trailer #TigerZindaHaiTrailer

nayaz‏ @nayaz6

Watched n number of times trailer of #TigerZindaHaiTrailer its just amazing n fantastic fully action movie

Sonal‏ @sonalSalmanK

Sir with #TigerZindaHaiTrailer you've raised the bar, prompt direction & as a writer your story promises peace ✌

sanghamitra‏ @sanghamitra_4

I am actually crying it's is the best movie sir !!!! Thank you for my tiger zinda hai ❤❤❤❤❤❤ #TigerZindaHaiTrailer

řąŞɧų ᵀᶻᴴ ‏ @SalmansRashi

Rip box office Outstanding trailer #TigerZindaHaiTrailer