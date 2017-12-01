Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are coming with a Christmas treat this year i.e. Tiger Zinda Hai. The ex-lovers will reunite on the silver screen after five years with the sequel of 2012's Ek Tha Tiger.

Several pictures of the two on and off the sets have been doing the rounds since the shooting has begun. In fact, there were speculations that the two have fallen in love again.

The way they looked into each other's eyes during a Bollywood event raised many eyebrows. Now, Salman proved that he is still in love with the diva with the latest viral picture.

In the photo, Salman has painted a portrait of Katrina on ice. The verified Twitter handle of #TigerZindaHai posted it with caption: "Tiger freezes a moment in time, by painting Zoya's portrait on ice❤️ Watch it in #DilDiyanGallan TOMORROW. | @BeingSalmanKhan | #KatrinaKaif | @aliabbaszafar | @yrfmusic | @yrf | #TigerZoya."

Well, this is one of the stills from their upcoming movie. As the post read, this scene will be shown in the second song, Dil Diyan Gallan, of the movie that will be released on December 2.

The romantic track will show the chemistry between these two actors on-screen. A few days ago, a peppy number from Tiger Zinda Hai titled Swag Se Swagat was released.

Salman Khan's swag and Katrina Kaif's sizzling dance moves made this peppy track a delightful one and also, one of the viral YouTube song videos.

Tiger Zinda Hai is about how Salman and Katrina will battle to save lives of 25 nurses taken who are hostage.

The breathtaking action sequences, exotic locales and the sheer chemistry between Salman and Katrina will leave you wanting for more. Shot in Morocco, Greece, Austria and Abu Dhabi, Tiger Zinda Hai will give you the best scenic experience.