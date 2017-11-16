As Salman Khan's most viewed trailer – Tiger Zinda Hai has set the social media on fire, we can't resist but think that it's similar to Malayalam film Take off (2017).

With an IMDB rating of 8.4, Take Off was based on real-life events involving a group of Malayali nurses who were captured when the ISIS terrorists took over the city of Tikrit, the hometown of former dictator Saddam Hussein, in 2014.

The film followed the horrifying experience of the nurses and Indian government's efforts led by one daring diplomat, played by Fahadh Faasil.

Actress Parvathy played the central character by name Sameera, while Kunchacko Boban played her husband, Shaheed.

The film is written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Anto Joseph and Shebin Backer. There were reports that the Hindi remake was under process, but now the filmmakers have revealed that they have shelved the plans to remake the film after watching the trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai.

Coming to the viral trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai – a sequel to Yash Raj Films' 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, it seems to be inspired from the same events.

While Take Off's real hero was Parvathy, Tiger Zinda Hai's main focus is on Salman Khan. Talking about the posters, Take Off looks serious and focuses on the subject, while Tiger Zinda Hai's poster looks 'action-centric'.

Only time will tell which is a better version. Till then, check what Twitter users say:

Take Off and Tiger Zinda Hai share the same premise? — Harry Blackstone Cop (@24BYE7) November 15, 2017

#TigerZindaHai seems to be an outrageous rip off of Malayalam film Take Off.Oye Sallu criminal @BeingSalmanKhan kabhi to kuch original kar — Aämir mäniäc (@AKasPK) November 7, 2017

#TigerZindaHaiTrailer



Tiger Zinda Hai Is Copy Of Malayalam movie Take Off , Same Concept Same Theme. — Rohit Vertex Goswami ?? (@rohit_vertex) November 7, 2017

#TigerZindaHai looks like a rip off from Take off Malayalam movie with more Bollywood masala crap and drama! #TZH — Nihal G (@ngtweetz) November 7, 2017

Bhai knows copying script better than acting...

"Tiger Zinda Hai" is almost a remake of a malayalam movie (Take-off)...#remake_zinda_hai — Nishad Malangurkar (@nishado10) November 7, 2017

Tiger Zinda Hai will release on December 22 this year.