Salman Khan and Katrina will be seen on the silver screen for the first time after their break-up in Tiger Zinda Hai. They had parted ways during its first instalment, Ek Tha Tiger, and now they are back with its sequel.

Releasing this Christmas, Tiger Zinda Hai is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and fans are pretty excited for the romantic action movie. So, there's good news for Salman-Katrina fans that the duo will reunite once again after Tiger Zinda Hai.

It will be in the third instalment of the movie. You heard it right! The makers of Tiger franchise are planning for part 3, thus, Tiger Zinda Hai (TZH) will be not the end of the series.

A source told DNA: "Aditya Chopra and Salman have spoken about taking forward the Tiger franchise and end it with a third part. The main team remains the same. As of now, the plan is for Ali Abbas Zafar, who's directing TZH, to helm the third part, too."

"The ending of TZH is being designed in a way that it leaves room for another, most probably the final sequel. It will be a fresh story with newer characters and a bigger adventure, and will culminate the series," the source added.

The makers are currently looking for a good script and the best part is Salman and Katrina will reprise their roles in it.

Meanwhile, Salman's fans are being treated to his latest movie, Tubelight. Though the critics found it disappointing, the audience are giving mixed reactions to the movie and Salman's performance.

