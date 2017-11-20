Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif lit the sky with their burning chemistry in the Mashallah song from Ek Tha Tiger in 2012. It became a chartbuster at that time. Now, the ex-flames are all set to welcome their fans with swag in Swag Se Swagat song from Tiger Zinda Hai.

While there is a lot of anticipation for the film among fans, the makers of the film decided to add fuel to the fire by teasing them with a glimpse of the song featuring Salman and Katrina. The 15-second teaser gives us a peek into exotic locations, larger-than-life movie sets, Salman's quirky dance steps and Katrina's sexy moves on the floor.

However, the tune of the song seems to be quite dull and disappointing, which makes us wonder whether it is worth a shot. However, we still have faith in music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar, who have treated us to many good compositions over the years.

While the song is being touted as a much-awaited number from Tiger Zinda Hai, we hope it doesn't ruin the thrill and excitement of fans who would be investing their precious time listening to it. The full song will be released on November 21.

Tiger Zinda Hai brings back the superhit jodi of Salman and Katrina after a gap of five years. Ali Abbas Zafar, who had directed Salman-starrer Sultan, has done a fabulous job cutting the final trailer of the movie, which became one of the most-viewed trailers on YouTube. The movie is slated to release on December 22.

Watch the teaser of the Swag Se Swagat song from Tiger Zinda Hai here: