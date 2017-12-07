Superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have recently shot the romantic song Dil Diyan Gallan for the movie Tiger Zinda Hai, riding a snow-mobile in the Alps region in Austria.

Reports say that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have pushed the limits of action for Tiger Zinda Hai. And now it looks like they are all set to scorch the screen with sizzling chemistry and romance in the film. Dil Diyan Gallan, which is set to be one of the most romantic songs till date, was not easy for the former love birds to shoot in the snow-ladden mountains.

The song was shot in the beautiful locations in Austria and Salman Khan took just one trial ride in the snow-mobile before getting ready for the scene, says a sources from the set.

"It was -22 degree Celsius the day we were shooting this song on the Alps! Salman had to ride a snow-mobile and serenade Katrina on this difficult terrain. Salman rode it like a boss after just one practice ride! The song has turned out visually grand and it will explain the love story that Tiger and Zoya share," says the source from the film unit.

Talking about the shooting of the song, director Ali Abbas Zafar says, "Salman was supposed to ride a snow-mobile on some very difficult terrain here in the Alps. He picked it up in just one ride. It was an outstanding shoot! Salman and Katrina braved harsh weather conditions to pull off their most romantic song to date."

Vishal and Shekhar have composed music for the song Dil Diyan Gallan, crooned by Atif Aslam. YRF, which is producing Tiger Zinda Hai, has released the audio track on its official youTube account on December 4. The track has got 3,656,367 views and 63k likes in just 3 days.

This song has already become a rage among fans and audiences who are treated with Salman and Katrina's beautiful romance. Tiger Zinda Hai, which is an action thriller, is set for release on December 22.

Listen Tiger Zinda Hai song Dil Diyan Gallan here