Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai has become his 12th movie to have crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. As a matter of fact, Salman is the only Bollywood actor who has achieved the feat.

Tiger Zinda Hai has had a thunderous start at the box office with its collection crossing the milestone in just three days of its release. The movie collected Rs 114.93 crore by the end of its third day.

The sequel to Ek Tha Tiger is Salman's 12th film to have crossed Rs 100 crore. Other Salman-starrer films that crossed the magical figure are Sultan, Kick, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bodyguard, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Ready, Dabangg, Jai Ho, Tubelight and Dabangg 2.

Salman is the only Bollywood superstar who has 12 movies in the Rs 100 crore club. Among these 12 films, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is the biggest grosser with a lifetime domestic earning of Rs 320.34 crore. He has two films crossing Rs 300 crore as Sultan had collected Rs 300.45 crore.

Although Bajrangi Bhaijaan is his highest grossing movie till date, Tiger Zinda Hai has set the record of his highest grossing first weekend film with a 3-day collection of Rs 114.93 crore. Earlier Sultan was the highest 3-days grosser of Salman with an earning of Rs 105.53 crore.

While Tiger Zinda Hai is likely to break many box office records in coming days, the achievement of having 12 films crossing the 100 crore mark is really phenomenal. Other two Khans – Shah Rukh and Aamir are much behind Salman in this regard.

While SRK has six 100 crore films, Aamir holds the credit of having five such big films. Shah Rukh's Rs 100 crore movies include Fan, Don 2, Jab Tak Hain Jaan, Happy New Year and Ra One. On the other side, Aamir's films that hit the century are Dangal, PK, Dhoom 3, 3 Idiots and Ghajini. However, Aamir still holds the record of highest grossing Bollywood movie ever – Dangal that had a lifetime collection of Rs 383.88 crore in India.

Nonetheless, the record of having twelve Rs 100 crore movies is something that the two other Khans will definitely find hard to break.