Superstar Salman Khan has been following his no-intimacy clause since the beginning and it seems he has no plans to break it like his B-Town friends – Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. The recent buzz is that Salman refused to kiss Katrina Kaif on-screen.

Salman and Katrina are quite close, despite being ex-lovers. In fact, when they were dating, Salman didn't kiss her in Ek Tha Tiger. And post the movie, the two parted ways.

Now, reports suggest that the hunk has denied getting intimate with Katrina in Tiger Zinda Hai as well. Ali Abbas Zafar tried to convince the Sultan actor to do an intense intimacy sequence with Katrina, as the script demanded. But the answer was no.

"Everyone felt that just this one time, just once, Salman would break his no-kissing code because the sequence is vital to the plot and also because, well, it's Katrina," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

"But Salman refused outright. Director Ali Abbas Zafar tried his best to convince him. However, nothing worked. The scene has been dropped now."

Fans would have loved to see these two involved in a steamy scene together on the silver screen. However, their chemistry can be seen off-screen as well. The way Salman looks into his ex girlfriend's eyes is extremely adorable.

There were rumours that Katrina and Salman came quite close to each other during the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai. We know they share past, but Salman is reportedly dating Iulia Vantur, isn't it?

However, fans are excited to see the Ek Tha Tiger pair once again on the silver screen. The trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai is set to be released today (November 7) and the movie will hit the screens on December 22. The posters and movie stills have already won hearts.