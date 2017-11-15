First look pictures from the first song of Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are out, and it will certainly make you restless for the song video.

After the already hit trailer of the movie, the makers are now all set to release the first track from Tiger Zinda Hai. Titled as "Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat", the song will be a peppy dance number.

While Katrina shared her look from the song video, another picture appeared on social media where both she and Salman are seen flaunting their swag.

The picture shared by Katrina captioned as, "Who runs the world....Swag se karenge Sabka Swagat..coming sooooooooon" shows the actress shaking a leg with some other pretty ladies.

Katrina's curves in the first still will make you want to see the full song video. And the other photo is even better with Salman and Katrina coming together.

Apparently, the song video "Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat" includes 100 dancers besides the two stars. Moreover, the picturesque setting is also stunning.

Salman-Katrina dance together after 5 years for #SwagSeKarengeSabkaSwagat The foot-tapping track has huge scale and the directors has roped in 100 dancers for it. Whatta swag! pic.twitter.com/Ztzga3Fy8J — Rummana Ahmed (@reachrummana) November 15, 2017

Salman and Katrina are coming together for a song video after five long years, and looking at these pictures, the song video will surely become a rage.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel of Ek Tha Tiger, which was a big hit. The trailer of the film had showed some impressive high-octane action sequences. Although the trailer missed showing much of their chemistry, this upcoming song video will give a glimpse of Salman and Katrina's camaraderie.

Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to be released on December 22, and it is expected to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2017.