The makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai have released a new still from the movie that the actress shared on Instagram. Although the latest still looks stunning, there seems to be some resemblance with Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel's still from her Hollywood movie XXX: The Return of Xander Cage.

Katrina shared the new still that shows her hugging Salman while the superstar's back is facing the camera. Since the photo appeared on social media, fans have been going restless to see the two former love-birds romance on-screen again.

However, this latest still from Tiger Zinda Hai seems to be quite similar to the one that Deepika shared before the release of XXX: The Return of Xander Cage.

Deepika was seen hugging Vin as the latter's back was towards the camera; much like how Katrina and Salman's still appeared. Even the two actress' position is quite similar in the two photos.

So, did the makers of Tiger Zinda Hai copy the idea used in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage or is it just a coincidence?

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel of blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. Salman and Katrina are all set to romance on-screen after a long time. Their pairing has always been liked by the audience, and this time fans are expecting to see an even better chemistry.

Post her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina and Salman have been bonding big time. The duo also seems to be quite comfortable in each other's company.