Diwali is here and superstar Salman Khan is the first to gift his fans something incredibly special.

The actor unveiled the teaser poster of his most-awaited action entertainer, YRF's Tiger Zinda Hai, as a gift for fans a day before Diwali!

Salman Khan tweeted saying, "Diwali Gift.... pasand aaya? Ab Christmas pe milna... [sic]"

Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the most awaited movies of this year, and the latest poster released by Yash Raj Films is making fans even more restless for its release.

The latest poster shows Salman Khan holding a gun with a tag line that says: "No one hunts like a wounded Tiger"

The makers of Tiger Zinda Hai have been sharing some interesting pictures from the sets of the film at regular intervals.

While some of the photos show Salman and Katrina Kaif's chemistry, others give a hint of the high-octane action sequences.

Several other photos from the movie have also been shared so far. Some of the stills were from fans, after they apparently got leaked.

See the new poster here. Doesn't Salman look deadly?

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is expected to have some breath-taking action scenes. It was reported that the makers of the movie had roped in action directors from Hollywood.

Apart from the action sequences, fans are also thrilled to see Salman and Katrina together on screen again after a long time.

The two stars have of late been bonding big time, and there had been rumours of the former lovebirds' growing closeness.

Not just Sallu bhai, but even Katrina will reportedly be seen kicking some butt in the movie.

Ek Tha Tiger — directed by Kabir Khan — was a big hit. Now, Ali Abbas Zafar is taking the franchise forward.

Salman and Ali had earlier collaborated for Sultan, one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies ever.