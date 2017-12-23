Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, which released on Friday (December 22), has taken the box office by storm. The review of the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial was already out a day before as it released in UAE GCC on Thursday.

While it opened to a stupendous 80 percent occupancy in theatres in India, the overseas occupancy was also terrific. Thus, the box office collection of Tiger Zinda Hai in overseas on day 1 is humongous.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the first-day collection of New Zealand, Australia and UAE-GCC.

He tweeted:

"#TigerZindaHai takes a HUMONGOUS START in UAE-GCC... Thu $ 950,000+ [₹ 6.08 cr]... Since the film is banned in Kuwait, the loss is approx $ 200,000."

"#TigerZindaHai embarks on a MASSIVE START in Australia and New Zealand...

AUSTRALIA: Debuts at No 7 position... Fri A$ 203,882 [₹ 1.01 cr].

NEW ZEALAND: Debuts at No 4 position... Fri NZ$ 85,797 [₹ 38.54 lakhs].

@Rentrak"

Tiger Zinda Hai, which was released across 4,600 screens in India and 1,100 screens overseas, has been made with a budget of Rs 150 crore (cost of production - Rs 130 crore, prints and advertising - Rs 20 crore).

The Ali Abbas Zafar movie has opened to packed houses, witnessing maximum footfalls at cinema halls in many parts of the country. It has also received rave reviews from the critics and audiences alike.

While it is certain that the movie will surely rake in moolah considering the huge buzz around the movie and the collections are expected to further escalate due to the extended Christmas holiday season.

Tiger Zinda Hai is inspired by real-life events when India's diplomatic corps with some possible help from the intelligence agencies pulled off the secretive rescue of 46 Indian nurses who had been taken hostage by the Islamic State group in Iraq.

In the movie, Tiger attempts to rescue 25 Indian nurses held captive by a terrorist organisation in Iraq.