Rating – 4.5

Cast – Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, Angad Bedi, Girish Karnad,

Director – Ali Abbas Zafar

Genre – Action Thriller

Storyline

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are here to keep you at the edge of your seat as their terrific performance blows our mind.

A sequel to the record-breaking blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai continues the story of super-spies Tiger (Salman Khan) and Zoya (Katrina Kaif) eight years later.

Thespian Girish Karnad, who plays Tiger's boss and mentor, brings Salman Khan's character back for a mission.

Tiger, who is living his retired life in Austria with wife Zoya (Pakistani undercover agent played by Katrina), enters the film fighting off a pack of wolves as he goes camping with his son.

The mission takes the couple to a section of Iraq occupied by terrorist group ISC, who have taken around 40 Indian and Pakistani nurses hostage. How Tiger fights the terrorists with Zoya is something one needs to watch out for.

Performances

Salman Khan's dialogue delivery and taking off that shirt towards the end... Well, I am sure all the Sallu fans will whistle at such scenes.

Katrina Kaif has definitely given her best performance in this film. One would see her fighting, romancing and much more.

Salman Khan's fierce attitude and Katrina Kaif's killer and gutsy action makes this film a brilliant watch.

Positives

Director Ali Abbas Zafar has done a fabulous job with the camera and the story doesn't bore you even for a second.

Some spectacular action sequences and that touch of humour amidst some serious scenes will leave a smile on your face.

Actor Paresh Rawal's character creates an impact in the film. And let's not forget our antagonist Sajjad Delafrooz, who plays the terrorist ring leader Abu Usman.

Hollywood action director Tom Struthers has given this film everything right, from car chases, bomb explosions, oil tankers bursting into flames to a hailstorm of bullets.

Talking about the music, it has been blended well — our favourite being Swag Se Swagat. The background score is engaging and fits the film perfectly.

Negatives

We wonder why Katrina Kaif was stone-faced in the emotional scenes. Some very predictable twists made this one a bit of a drag.

For instance, the climax scene has TIger shooting around 100 ISC members with guns and that too all ALONE. Can you beat that? Typical Bollywood cliches.

Verdict

A mostly honest film. A must-watch, as this film is the last big release of 2017. Whistle-worthy!