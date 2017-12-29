Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai is unstoppable at the box office. The movie, which opened to packed houses on December 22, has earned Rs 205.67 crore in just 7 days of its release. And while Salman and Katrina are garnering immense praise for their performance in the film, Sajjad Delafrooz, who plays the dreaded terrorist Abu Usman, is also being appreciated for his brilliant performance.

Sajjad was an unknown name in the industry before starring in Ali Abbas Zafar's action adventure but with his hard work and dedication, the PR manager-turned-actor has made his way into the hearts and minds of the moviegoers who enjoyed watching him on the big screen alongside Salman and Katrina.

Born in Iran, Sajjad, 34, always wanted to be a full-time actor in Bollywood but he had to go through his own share of struggle before landing on the much-needed break in Tiger Zinda Hai.

And it was Salman Khan who inspired him to achieve his goals and helped him get into shape with his tips and guidance. And Sajjad's body transformation from Mr. soft to Mr. lean and muscular after meeting Tiger is mindboggling.

Sajjad Delafrooz, who is on cloud 9 with the success of his big ticket film Tiger Zinda Hai, shared his before and after transformation pictures on Twitter and thanked Salman and everyone else who was associated with the film.

"Before Meeting Tiger... After Meeting Tiger. Thank you Bhaijan @beingsalmankhan for your guidance and tips..Thank you trainer Vaibhav for implementing all!?!?! Thank you Arash

#BeingSalmanKhan #tigerzindahai #TZH #SajjadDelafrooz @yrf @aliabbaszafar @tigerzindahai," Sajjad wrote.

While his performance has been lauded by critics and viewers alike and there's no doubt that Bollywood has yet again discovered a gem in the form of Sajjad Delafrooz who has now garnered a huge fan following with his role as a terrorist leader in the film.