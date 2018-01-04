Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's latest movie Tiger Zinda Hai has become the second highest grosser of 2017 after Baahubali 2. Released on December 22, the movie has won millions of hearts and will soon touch the Rs 300 crore mark at the domestic market.

But the movie's collection took a dip on day 13 due to the Maharashtra Bandh called by Dalit groups. Trade analyst posted Week 2's Wednesday collection and it is Rs 5.84 crore. Thus, the total domestic collection has come to Rs 286.46 crore.

#TigerZindaHai is STEADY... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr, Tue 7.83 cr, Wed 5.84 cr. Total: ₹ 286.46 cr. India biz... #TZH biz affected on Wed in Maharashtra. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2018

The third weekend of Tiger Zinda Hai is now expected to take the collection to around Rs 300 crore. Till January 1, the box office collection of Tiger Zinda Hai was terrific. It went down on day 12 due to the first working day after a long New Year holiday.

Will the collection increase in the coming days? The worldwide collection of Salman Khan's movie has already crossed Rs 400 crore. Tiger Zinda Hai has also set a new record as it emerged as the highest grosser Bollywood movie ever in Fiji.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which was released across 3,500 screens in India and 1,000 overseas, had crossed the Rs 50-crore mark in two days, the Rs 100-crore mark in three days, the Rs 150-crore mark in four days and the Rs 200-crore mark in seven days, to overtake the lifetime business of the original, Ek Tha Tiger (Rs 198.78 crore).

After the Christmas and New Year holidays, the only advantage the Salman-starrer has is that there is no big release in January 2018 before Republic Day. Padman and Aiyaary will release on January 26. Thus, the movie has many days to break more box office records.