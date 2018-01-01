Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai crossed the Rs 250-crore mark in just 10 days of its release, and is looking unstoppable at the box office. While the movie has already broken several box office records and set new benchmarks for Hindi cinema with its dream run, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial might emerge as Salman's highest-grossing movie of all time.

Tiger Zinda Hai, which was released across 3,500 screens in India and 1,000 overseas, crossed the Rs 50-crore mark in two days, the Rs 100-crore mark in three days, the Rs 150-crore mark in four days, the Rs 200-crore mark in seven days and the Rs 250-crore mark in 10 days.

The movie had already surpassed Salman's 2014 hit film Kick (Rs 233 crore) and has now become the third-highest grosser among Salman Khan's top 10 highest-grossing movies. Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan occupy the number one and number two spots, respectively.

As the footfalls for Tiger Zinda Hai are refusing to die down thanks to the extended Christmas and New Year celebrations, the movie is expected to cross the Rs 300-crore mark in the upcoming weeks, which will make it Salman's third film to cross the coveted benchmark after Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 320.34 crore) and Sultan (Rs 300.45 crore) at the domestic box office.

Salman Khan's Top 10 Grossers Year Collections (in Rs crore) Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2015 320.34 Sultan 2016 300.45 Tiger Zinda Hai 2017 254.75* Kick 2014 233.00 Prem Ratan Dhan Payo 2015 207.40 Ek Tha Tiger 2012 198.00 Dabangg 2 2012 158.50 Bodyguard 2011 142.00 Dabangg 2010 138.88 Tubelight 2017 121.25

Tiger Zinda Hai was the second-highest opener of 2017, earning Rs 33.75 crore, while Baahubali 2 was on top, collecting Rs 41 crore on Day 1.

It has also beaten the records of movies like Dhoom 3 (Rs 128.61 crore), Sultan (Rs 142.25 crore), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 129.65 crore) and Dangal (Rs 132.43 crore). However, Baahubali 2 still holds the top position, having collected Rs 168.25 crore in its first four days.

The movie registered the highest one-day collection for any Bollywood movie striking thunder at the box office after Baahubali 2, which collected over Rs 46 crore in a single day. Tigr Zinda Hai collected Rs 45.53 crore on Sunday (December 24).

Tiger Zinda Hai has already beaten Ek Tha Tiger — of which it is the sequel — in the opening weekend, becoming the highest opener for a franchise in Bollywood. Ek Tha Tiger earned Rs 60.34 crore in the first three days of its release.