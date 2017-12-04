Katrina Kaif is all set to showcase her action skills in Tiger Zinda Hai, but currently, she has been setting Instagram on fire with her sizzling photos. The actress has recently shared some pictures from her photoshoot for Vogue India, and the diva certainly looks stunning.

Katrina and Salman Khan recently appeared on the cover of Vogue India. Apart from her pictures of photoshoot with Salman, Katrina also posted some single other photos that are even hotter.

The gorgeous diva is seen sporting some bright attire, posing in a sensual manner. In another black and white picture, Kat flaunted her curves sitting on a Harley Davidson.

While all the photos are just stunning, one thing that is common in each frame is Katrina's extreme hotness. Even her fans are going gaga over the photos. The pictures received many comments, praising the lady's beauty and oomph factor.

Playing ?up with @vogueindia @signe_vilstrup @Anaitashroffadajania A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:12pm PST

???vogueindia @signe_vilstrup @anaitashroffadajania A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:14pm PST

Just a little bit of posing ?for@vogueindia @signe_vilstrup @anaitashroffadajania A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:23pm PST

Walking in the rain ☔️ ?for @vogueindia A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 1, 2017 at 2:37am PST

Meanwhile, Katrina is geared up for the release of Tiger Zinda Hai, which is being expected to end her streak of flop movies. The actress has been having a bad phase at the box office, but the Salman-starrer is likely to throw a blockbuster into her kitty.

After the much-loved trailer, the songs of the film are also being liked by the fans. There is already huge craze around the movie, and it is increasing as the team has already started its promotional activities for Tiger Zinda Hai.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action flick is a sequel to hit movie Ek Tha Tiger. There are a lot of factors that suggest that Tiger Zinda Hai will be a massive hit. First, it is a Salman-starrer. Secondly, it brings back the hit pairing of Salman and Katrina. Also, the action sequences of the film appear to be very unique. Slated to be released on December 22, this movie is likely to end the dull phase at the box office for Bollywood.