Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's special bond is known to everyone. The duo is on a promotion spree for their upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai.

The duo will be seen on Remo D'Souza and Terence Lewis' Dance Champions where something left Katrina Kaif crying but what Salman did later is really special.

#TIGER And #TIGRESS Promote Film On Set #DanceChampions Show Promotion Start Now A post shared by rahul kumar (@rahulbch) on Dec 5, 2017 at 6:47pm PST

A source from the sets revealed to Mumbai Mirror, "In between shots, Katrina got emotional and broke down after watching a romantic act by a contestant on the title track of Tere Naam, the 2003 Salman and Bhumika Chawla-starrer about unrequited love. The shoot had to be halted for about 10 minutes. Salman soothed Katrina's frayed nerves as she regained her composure."

Another swagger promotion #tigerzindahai @katrinakaif @beingsalmankhan #dancechampions A post shared by ali abbas zafar❤fan (@its_aliabbaszafar) on Dec 5, 2017 at 11:34am PST

The report further said that: "When shooting resumed, Salman took to the stage to perform on his popular song, 'Jag Ghoomeya', and kept pointing towards Kat, making her laugh. The duo also shot an act together where they performed on 'Dil Deewana', from Salman's first film as the lead, Maine Pyar Kiya, and couldn't resist laughing while attempting the 'bunny hop' dance move."

Remo also joined them in the performance later. Salman revealed that it took him 15-20 days to perfect the move for the original song.

Salman and Katrina recently released a romantic track from the film on Bigg Boss together. They were also seen together on the cover of Vogue magazine.

After the much-loved trailer, the songs of the film are also being liked by the fans. There is already huge craze around the movie, and it is increasing as the team has already started its promotional activities for Tiger Zinda Hai.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action flick is a sequel to hit movie Ek Tha Tiger. There are a lot of factors that suggest that Tiger Zinda Hai will be a massive hit. First, it is a Salman-starrer. Secondly, it brings back the hit pairing of Salman and Katrina. Also, the action sequences of the film appear to be unique. Slated to be released on December 22, this movie is likely to end the dull phase at the box office for Bollywood.