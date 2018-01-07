Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's latest movie Tiger Zinda Hai has broken all the records and have become the second highest grosser of 2017 after Baahubali 2.

Released on December 22, the movie has now crossed 300 crore at the domestic market. And worldwide collection is touching 500 crore mark with Rs 487 crore in fifteen days. According to a report on Boxofficeindia.com, the 500 crore mark is expected to be crossed by the end of the third weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and said: "#TigerZindaHai continues its STEADY RUN... Expected to cross ₹ 300 cr mark today [Sat; Day 16]... [Week 3] Fri 3.72 cr. Total: ₹ 295.27 cr. India biz. #TZH" [sic.]

Tiger Zinda Hai would be the fourth film of Salman Khan to cross the Rs 300 crore total at the box office. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (320.34 cr), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and Sultan (300.45 cr) are already in that club.

Here's a break-up of the collection till now:

Week one:

Friday : Rs 34.10 crore

Saturday: Rs 35. 30 crore

Sunday: Rs 45.53 crore

Monday: Rs 36.54 crore

Tuesday: Rs 21.60 crore

Wednesday: Rs 17.55 crore

Thursday: Rs 15.42 crore

Week two:

Friday: Rs 11.56 crore

Saturday: Rs 14.92 crore

Sunday: Rs 22.23 crore

Monday: Rs 18.04 crore

Tuesday: Rs 7.83 crore

Wednesday: Rs 5.84 crore

Thursday: Rs 5.09 crore

Week three:

Friday: Rs 3.72 crore

Total: Rs 295.27 crore in 15 days

Talking about the film, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif definitely kept the audience at the edge of their seat as their terrific performance just blew our mind.

A sequel to the record-breaking blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai continues the story of super-spies Tiger (Salman Khan) and Zoya (Katrina Kaif) eight years later.

Thespian Girish Karnad, who plays Tiger's boss and mentor, brings Salman Khan's character back for a mission.

Tiger, who is living his retired life in Austria with wife Zoya (Pakistani undercover agent played by Katrina), enters the film fighting off a pack of wolves as he goes camping with his son.

The mission takes the couple to a section of Iraq occupied by terrorist group ISC, who have taken around 40 Indian and Pakistani nurses hostage. How Tiger fights the terrorists with Zoya is something one needs to watch out for.