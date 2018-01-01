Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is undoubtedly one of the biggest releases of 2017. Released on December 22, the movie witnessed a massive opening at the box office and crossed the Rs 250-crore mark in its second weekend in the domestic market.

Tiger Zinda Hai's Day-1 collection was Rs 33.75 crore, making it this year's second-highest grosser on opening day. As the 2017 year ended, the movie touched the Rs 250-crore mark. Tiger Zinda Hai collected Rs 22.23 crore on Day 10.

31 Dec - the last day of 2017 - closes with a BIG BANG... #TigerZindaHai has a ROCKING second Sun... Biz witnesses TREMENDOUS GROWTH... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr. Total: ₹ 254.75 cr. India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 1, 2018

Popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh had predicted the film's Day 10 result on December 31. He tweeted: "#TigerZindaHai is UNSTOPPABLE... Expected to cross ₹ 250 cr mark today [Sun]... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr. Total: ₹ 232.52 cr. India biz. #TZH. [sic]"

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which was released across 3,500 screens in India and 1,000 overseas, crossed the Rs 50-crore mark in two days, the Rs 100-crore mark in three days, the Rs 150-crore mark in four days and the Rs 200-crore mark in seven days, overtaking the lifetime business of the original, Ek Tha Tiger (Rs 198.78 crore).

As the footfalls are refusing to die down thanks to the extended Christmas and New Year celebrations, the movie is expected to cross the Rs 300-crore mark in the upcoming week, which will make it Salman's third film to cross the coveted milestone after Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 320.34 crore) and Sultan (Rs 300.45 crore) at the domestic box office.

The movie is seeing a terrific run at the box office in both domestic and international markets. The New Year 2018 was welcomed with big numbers by Tiger Zinda Hai. We wonder how far the numbers will go.

After the holidays, the only advantage the Salman-starrer has is that there is no big release in January 2018 before Republic Day. Padman and Aiyaary will release on January 26. Thus, the movie has many days to break more box office records.