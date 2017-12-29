Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is undoubtedly one of the biggest releases of 2017. Released on December 22, the movie witnessed a massive opening at the box office and has crossed the Rs 200-crore mark in one week at the domestic market.

Tiger Zinda Hai's Day-1 collection was Rs 33.75 crore, making it this year's second-highest grosser on opening day. Its first weekend saw collection of Rs 150 crore, and now, in seven days, the movie has surpassed Baahubali 2's Day-6 collection.

#Baahubali2 [dubbed Hindi version] BENCHMARKS...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 150 cr: Day 4

₹ 200 cr: Day 6

₹ 250 cr: Day 8

₹ 300 cr: Day 10

₹ 350 cr: Day 12

₹ 400 cr: Day 15

₹ 450 cr: Day 20

₹ 475 cr: Day 24

₹ 500 cr: Day 34

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2017

As per early predictions, Tiger Zinda Hai earned Rs 15 crore approximately on Thursday. Thus, the first week of the movie saw it entering the Rs 200-crore club.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial had already made around Rs 190 crore in its first six days.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#TigerZindaHai is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Continues its DREAM RUN... All set to cruise past ₹ 200 cr mark today [Thu]... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr, Tue 21.60 cr, Wed 17.55 cr. Total: ₹ 190.62 cr. India biz. #TZH. [sic]"

The movie is seeing a terrific run at the box office. It has crossed the lifetime business of Ek Tha Tiger (Rs 198.78 crore) in seven days. It will soon surpass the lifetime collection of Golmaal Again (Rs 205.67 crore).

If we don't count Baahubali 2 (Hindi version) as a Bollywood movie, then Tiger Zinda Hai is the highest grosser of 2017.

While it crossed the Rs 200-crore mark in the domestic market in seven days, Tiger Zinda Hai had already achieved this target by in the worldwide market by Day 4.



It's just a week and the movie has achieved such big numbers. Tiger Zinda Hai is expected to work more wonders at the box office in the coming days, thanks to the New Year holidays. Also, there's no big release in January 2018 before Republic Day.

Padman and Aiyaary will release on January 26.