It is back to the practice range for Tiger Woods after the American's first official tournament on the PGA Tour in 17 months ended in a hurry.

On his return from a long-term injury, Woods struggled quite a bit in the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, carding a four-over 76, which immediately put him in danger of missing the cut.

That worry proved to be correct, with Woods only managing an even-par 72 in round two, which meant the 14-time major winner missed the cut by a long way, ending up four shots adrift of the cut-off mark.

Woods, an eight time winner at Torrey Pines, could not find any kind of rhythm in the more difficult south course at Torey Pines on Thursday, but there was a little bit of hope that he would fare a lot better in the kinder north course.

Unfortunately, while he did shoot four shots better than the opening round, it proved to be well short of what was necessary to continue in the tournament.

"It's frustrating not being able to have a chance to win the tournament," the 41-year-old said.

"Overall, was a lot better than (the opening round). I hit it better, I putted well again. I hit a lot of beautiful putts that didn't go in, but I hit it much better, which was nice.

"I felt like I made some nice strides and just wish I could have been playing on the weekend because I really love this golf course."

Woods was not the only big name to miss the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open this year, with the American joined by world number one Jason Day and No.3 ranked Dustin Johnson in having a tournament to forget in California.

Day shot 73 and 74 in his two rounds to finish on three-over, while Johnson could only manage 72 and 74.

Justin Rose kept his lead, despite only managing a 71, after carding an opening round 65. Rose is one shot ahead of Adam Hadwin, who also shot a 71 in the second round, and Brandt Snedeker. Ollie Schniederjans and Keegan Bradley are at six-under, two shots behind the leader, with five players a further shot behind on five-under.