Tiger Woods will begin 2017 with hope, hope that he can finally find some form on the golf course and bring that old form of his back to the fore. If that is possible will be known in the next couple of months, with Woods confirming his schedule for the opening phase of the new season.

The American made his comeback from a serious injury at the Hero World Challenge last month, and while that was a nice way to try and find his rhythm again, it is a tournament that has no cuts or real edge to it.

Testing himself against the best in proper competition will be key to knowing if Woods can make a serious challenge in the majors this year and his first PGA tournament of 2017 will be played at Torrey Pines. Woods has won the Farmers Insurance Open seven times in the past, so it is a tournament he is quite familiar with and has tasted a lot of success in.

The Farmers Insurance Open will be held from January 26, and Woods will then follow that up by competing in his foundation-hosted Genesis Open, which is set to begin on February 16. The 41-year-old had, last month, confirmed his participation in the tournament hosted by the Tiger Woods Foundation.

"I'm very excited to come back to Riviera and compete in the Genesis Open," the 14-time major winner said. "This is where it all started for me. It was my first PGA Tour event. I was 16 years old, I weighed about 105 pounds. It was a life-changing moment for me."

The third tournament that has been confirmed is the Honda Classic at the PGA National Resort and Spa in Florida. The first major of the year is the US Masters in April and Woods will hope he finds his groove by then to become a serious contender for the title.