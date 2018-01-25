The year 2018 has become a bit difficult for Bollywood makers to get release dates. Thanks to Padmaavat, many movies have been shifted and big banners are clashing. Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 is now set to release on November 23 and Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 will hit the screens on January 25, 2019.

Earlier, the Republic Day release was reserved for Hrithik and Tiger's movie, in which they are coming together for the first time.

The recent update is that Super 30 will take the place.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Super30, the Anand Kumar biopic that was slated for release on 23 Nov 2018, will now release on 25 Jan 2019... Stars Hrithik Roshan... Directed by Vikas Bahl... #RepublicDayWeekend"

Super 30 to release on 25th Jan instead of YRF's hrtihik - tiger film. YRF graciously accommodates Hrithik to keep one of the most sought after release dates. — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) January 24, 2018

On January 22, Hrithik had tweeted about his character in the movie and also announced that Super 30's shoot has begun.

Hrithik tweeted: "On the auspicious day of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami, I am beginning my journey of Super 30 where I am playing a teacher for the first time. May the Goddess of learning bless this effort."

Speculations rife that Sara Ali Khan will play the heroine in the flick opposite Hrithik. The star kid is set to make her debut this year with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

On the other hand, Karan Johar has announced Student of the Year 2's release date recently and revealed that there are two heroines. It looks like SOTY in reverse. In the first installment, there were two heroes and one actress. So, SOTY 2 will have two actresses and one hunk – Tiger Shroff.