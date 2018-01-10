It looks like Bollywood's heartthrob Tiger Shroff, who has always been low key when it comes to his personal life, has finally confessed about his love openly on social media.

Of late, the Heropanti actor is apparently spending sleepless nights thinking about that special person with whom he had his first encounter. It looks like it was love at first sight for him.

And before you guys jump to conclusion and think that the special person we are talking about would be his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, let us clarify you that it's not.

Yes, Tiger just can't stop thinking about that special one whose curves seems to have cast a spell on him. So who is this special one Tiger is talking about?

Tiger who shared a picture of him smiling at the camera with a caption that reads, "Haven't stopped thinking about you since I saw you. Oh, those curves! I'm just mesmerized. ❤"

Haven’t stopped thinking about you since I saw you. Oh, those curves! ?? I'm just mesmerized. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uvIocAed3X — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) January 10, 2018

In another tweet, Tiger shared yet another picture and wrote, "Not just me, you make the world around me look beautiful! ❤️"

Not just me, you make the world around me look beautiful! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aPslKiCZHs — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) January 10, 2018

While his fans went gaga over him thinking that their favourite star has found a match for himself, his good friend and Baaghi co-star Shraddha Kapoor was also shocked to see him talking in riddles and asked him about that lucky girl.

"WHAT!? You didn't even tell me. When do I get to see her?" Shraddha replied to Tiger's tweet.

WHAT!? You didn’t even tell me. When do I get to see her? https://t.co/la1yfI7gxu — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 10, 2018

But soon Tiger ended the suspense around his cryptic tweets and replied to Shraddha saying, "Today!!! But it's not what you think! @Flipkart help me here!"

Today!!! But it's not what you think! @Flipkart help me here! ? https://t.co/WghIFgTSqf — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) January 10, 2018

We wonder in what way the online shopping website would have helped Tiger.

On the work front, Tiger is currently shooting for the sequel of his hit 2016 film Baaghi, titled Baaghi 2. He was recently spotted shooting for a breathtaking chase sequence in the narrow lanes of Goa.

"Ahmed did not want to film a regular action scene in Goa, like other filmmakers do. He connected with the government and took a blanket permission to shoot across the state. The chase sequence between Tiger and Prateik sees them shoot past the streets of Panjim, Dona Paula and Candolim," a source was quoted as saying by mid-day.

"The setup, including the police stalls, shops and the cars and buses, was entirely created by the team. A minimum of 10-12 cameras followed the actors when on the run. The duo cut through cars, jumped off buses, and landed on vehicles," said the source, adding that the actors were made to zip through streets at 60 miles per hour and the sequence was shot over six days.

In Baaghi 2, Tiger will reportedly be seen playing a father to a 6-year-old daughter making him one of the youngest actors to play such a role on screen. He will be seen sharing screen space with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani for the first time. Earlier, the lovebirds were seen together in a music video Befikra which became one of the chartbusters in 2016.

Apart from Baaghi 2, Tiger will also be seen in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, the Rambo remake — where he will be seen stepping into the shoes of Hollywood action hero Sylvester Stallone — and will be going face to face with his idol Hrithik Roshan in Yash Raj Films' next.