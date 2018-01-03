Tiger Shroff, who will be next seen in Baaghi 2, was spotted shooting for a high-flying action and chase sequence in the narrow lanes of Goa, and surprised his fans with his superlative abilities.

Tiger Shroff is one rare phenomenon who continues to defy gravity when it comes to pulling off daredevil stunts on screen. And as director Ahmed Khan was quite aware of Tiger's potential, he decided to put his abilities to test while shooting for the breathtaking chase sequence.

"Ahmed did not want to film a regular action scene in Goa, like other filmmakers do. He connected with the government and took a blanket permission to shoot across the state. The chase sequence between Tiger and Prateik sees them shoot past the streets of Panjim, Dona Paula and Candolim," a source was quoted as saying by mid-day.

"The setup, including the police stalls, shops and the cars and buses, was entirely created by the team. A minimum of 10-12 cameras followed the actors when on the run. The duo cut through cars, jumped off buses, and landed on vehicles," said the source, adding that the actors were made to zip through streets at 60 miles per hour and the sequence was shot over six days.

The source added: "Khan turned to Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol's chase sequence in Yash Chopra's Darr (1993) for inspiration, and action director duo Ram-Lakshman brought Khan's vision to life. A special traffic coordinator was also roped in. It took the unit three months, five recces and several storyboarding sessions to pull it off."

Tiger Shroff, who is known to be an exceptional martial artist, has achieved quite a bit as an actor in a very short span of time, thanks to the extraordinary skills he possesses. In three years, he has appeared in only four films, but the love from the audiences he has recieved has been immense.

In Baaghi 2, Tiger will be seen sharing screen space for the first time with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.

Apart from Baaghi 2, the actor will also be seen in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, the Rambo remake — where he will be seen stepping into the shoes of Hollywood action hero Sylvester Stallone — and will be going face to face with his idol Hrithik Roshan in Yash Raj Films' next.