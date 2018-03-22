Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to bring together one of the most anticipated couples of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the upcoming action film Baaghi 2.

The effortless chemistry of the two actors has got the audience excited to witness the couple on silver screen. The poster featuring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani got everyone talking about the spark between the actors.

Further to the poster, the songs 'Mundiyaan', 'O Saathi' and 'Lo Safar' has increased the interest of the audience to know more about the love story in the film.

Just like the audience, director Ahmed Khan too is impressed with his leading duo and finds similarity between Tiger-Disha and Ranbir-Deepika. He said, "I am impressed by their confidence. Tiger and Disha bring outstanding freshness on screen. I haven't seen it for a long time. It takes me back to the days of Ranbir and Deepika's amazing chemistry in their early days in Bollywood."

Revealing details about the chemistry of the couple, Ahmed Khan said, "Tiger and Disha are friends but during the workshops I ensured that I broke the comfortability they shared with each other because that was important for the film. Initially they would joke around with each other, but then I ensured that they spoke to each other differently. This is not a regular love-story and I needed this kind of energy from my leads. Baaghi 2 at the end of the day is the journey of a woman".

While Tiger Shroff was already cast for the sequel of Baaghi, Disha Patani came on board much later. Talking about Disha Patani, the director said, "Tiger was already on board, but we still hadn't zeroed in on the girl. Disha was supposed to do the first film in the franchise. I decided to do some workshops with her. I realised that she had immense drive. Also, she is hugely popular on social media. So we decided to cast her in Baaghi 2".

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani had earlier wooed the audience with a dance video titled 'Befikra' which garnered immense love and appreciation from audience across all quarters.

The film also features Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Pratiek Babbar in pivotal roles.

Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Baaghi 2' is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 30th March, 2018.