Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 2 has kickstarted shooting in Pune. The second instalment of the 2016 Baaghi will be filmed on a college campus in Pune.

One of the biggest action films of the year Baaghi 2 will feature Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles. Baaghi 2 is poised to set a new benchmark in the action film genre.

Baaghi 2 will release two years after the first instalment hit the theatres. While Baaghi was released on April 29, 2016, Baaghi 2 will release on April 27, 2018.

The Sajid Nadiadwala film will reportedly feature action sequences never seen before in Bollywood. The filmmaker has managed to bring the most exciting young couple in Bollywood on board for the movie.

The first look of the film, released in May, which stoked the hype around the movie to a fever pitch. The first look received an overwhelming response.

Baaghi 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.