Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's rumored love story has always been the talk of the town! But there's more to the duo than their "affair", and it's their professional work.

While Tiger Shroff's father Jackie follows his son's films, it seems he doesn't quite follow Disha Patani, according to a Mid-Day report.

The report said when Jackie was asked on Neha Dhupia's chat show BFFs With Vogue who the between Tiger and Disha is the better actor, Shroff senior replied "Tiger".

Ouch! We wonder what made him say that.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's relationship has always been steady. The couple has been spotted together holidaying and on their dinner outings. The latest they were seen together was when Disha was a part of a Shroff family outing.

Jackie Shroff recently celebrated his 61st birthday, and Disha was a part of their dinner party. Disha and Tiger were also spotted spending time together on Valentine's Day.

Check out this video and let's keep the rumors of Tiger's family "not liking" Disha aside:

On the professional front, Tiger and Disha's film Baaghi 2 has been creating immense buzz ever since its announcement. The makers have been treating viewers with content released on a regular basis, raising the anticipation levels high.

The Baaghi 2 trailer brings back Ronnie aka Tiger Shroff with a bang as a badass battle-hardened Army officer.

Tiger Shroff has in Baaghi 2 taken the action a notch higher from the first film. The makers recently released the first song from the film and we couldn't take our eyes off Tiger Shroff dancing!

Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on March 30.