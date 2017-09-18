Bollywood's alleged couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are set to appear together in Baaghi 2. Fans will finally see the pair together on-screen. The recent buzz is that the hunk has confessed his love for Disha.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said: "Frankly, I've not bothered to clarify and I don't read the [news] papers much. But yes, I really enjoy my time with her [Disha] whenever we get to spend some time."

"She's a great person and I can relate to her [in many ways] because she's very much like me in the sense that she's not the social kind and is very into herself. She's sort of an introvert just like me and is here to work."

Well, he didn't directly say anything, but we know what you mean Tiger. The duo has been in news for their dating rumours since they entered the film industry. The duo has been spotted together at several dinner and movie dates.

And now they are in a movie together. As Tiger said, they both are quite similar – which means their dedication towards their work is also similar.

Earlier, Disha was once asked if she has to go bald for any movie, will she do it. She had told IANS: "To think of it, my decision will be based on how passionate I am about the script. If I strongly feel it will benefit the narrative, I will go ahead with it."

Now, Tiger has been reportedly asked to do a similar thing for Baaghi 2. Well, he will not go bald, but sport a closely-cropped hairstyle for his role in the movie, DNA reported. It is said that Tiger will don two distinctive looks for Baaghi 2.