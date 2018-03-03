Tiger Shroff turned 28 on Friday, March 2, and while wishes poured in from all corners of the world, fans must be eager to know how the Baaghi 2 actor celebrated the day with rumored girlfriend Disha Patani.

Besides Disha wishing her "Baaghi" (Rebel) the happiest birthday by sharing an adorable picture of the two on Instagram, she also made sure the actor is pampered to the core.

It has been reported that Disha, Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff threw a surprise Spider-Man themed birthday party for his 28th birthday. Since the hunk is not fond of grand parties, they had an intimate bash at the family's residence in Bandra.

A source close to the family told Mid-Day: "When they were discussing how to celebrate Tiger's birthday as he is not fond of grand parties, Disha suggested that they have an intimate bash at his family's residence in Bandra."

"The guests wore Spidey masks and the place was decked with Spider-Man balloons. A customized Spider-Man cake was also brought in," added the source.

The actor was touched that his mother and Patani had gone to such lengths to make his big day special. The report also said that the Heropanti actor was touched by his mother and Disha's effort to make his birthday a special one.

It didn't end with just the intimate party but the lovebirds Tiger and Disha were spotted at PVR Juhu to watch a film late at night. The two came in together in the same car and looked much in love, SpotboyE reported.

Although the rumored lovebirds have always been tight-lipped about their relationship in public, they have never shied away from PDAs. Both Tiger and Disha will be sharing screen space for the first time on the silver screen in Baaghi 2, the sequel of Sajid Nadiadwala's hit action thriller Baaghi.

Recently, Disha confessed that it is tough to keep up with the energy level of her Baaghi 2 co-star Tiger. "I had to do a lot of hard work because he is very hardworking and to cope up with his energy levels, is very hard. It was difficult, but we share a rapport together, and I managed it. I am very excited for Baaghi 2. The trailer is coming on February 21, so let's see. I can't wait to see the trailer of our film," IANS quoted the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress as saying.