A rare subspecies of tiger known as the Sumatran tiger has started a new life at San Diego Zoo, California. The young male cub was rejected by it and amp;#39;s mother at Smithsonians National Zoo, Washington. The tiger was moved in order to protect it.
Tiger cub rejected by its mother starts a new life at San Diego zoo
- September 12, 2017 19:22 IST
