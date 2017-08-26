Kareena Kapoor Khan's journey from Actress to Mommy Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan's journey from Actress to Mommy

Even as most celebrities in Bollywood paid a visit to Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan's recently-launched design store Gauri Khan Decor (GKD), Kareena Kapoor Khan was surprisingly nowhere to be seen.

Her absence was noticeable and set many tongues wagging, since the other members of her girl gang — sister Karisma, best friend Amrita Arora Ladak and Malaika Arora — were present at the event and even clicked pictures with Gauri.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gears up for Veere Di Wedding; takes a look test [PHOTOS]

Speculations are rife that Kareena's absence could be because of her fallout with Shah Rukh during Ra.One (2011). The actress apparently gave more time to Saif Ali Khan's Agent Vinod, which she was shooting simultaneously with Ra.One.

Shah Rukh was apparently furious with Kareena and wanted her to focus entirely on Ra.One as the stakes were high for the expensive film. In fact, buzz is that SRK had said he wouldn't work with her again.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Gauri Khan store launch
Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora Ladak and Malaika Arora at Gauri Khan's store launchinstagram

However, given that Kareena's close friends and sister attended the event, it seems unlikely that the actress avoided visiting the store due to a tiff with SRK.

Another strong reason for her absence could be her work commitment. It has been a week since Kareena started with script-reading and look-test for Rhea Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding, which will also mark the actress' return to the silver screen after embracing motherhood.

Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan
Shah Rukh Khan with Kareena Kapoor KhanReuters
Related