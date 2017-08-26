Even as most celebrities in Bollywood paid a visit to Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan's recently-launched design store Gauri Khan Decor (GKD), Kareena Kapoor Khan was surprisingly nowhere to be seen.

Her absence was noticeable and set many tongues wagging, since the other members of her girl gang — sister Karisma, best friend Amrita Arora Ladak and Malaika Arora — were present at the event and even clicked pictures with Gauri.

Speculations are rife that Kareena's absence could be because of her fallout with Shah Rukh during Ra.One (2011). The actress apparently gave more time to Saif Ali Khan's Agent Vinod, which she was shooting simultaneously with Ra.One.

Shah Rukh was apparently furious with Kareena and wanted her to focus entirely on Ra.One as the stakes were high for the expensive film. In fact, buzz is that SRK had said he wouldn't work with her again.

However, given that Kareena's close friends and sister attended the event, it seems unlikely that the actress avoided visiting the store due to a tiff with SRK.

Another strong reason for her absence could be her work commitment. It has been a week since Kareena started with script-reading and look-test for Rhea Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding, which will also mark the actress' return to the silver screen after embracing motherhood.