The stage is set for the release of Sudeep's much-awaited Hebbuli. With only two days left for the opening day, the craze around the film has reached its peak.

Interview: For me, Sudeep was the only choice for Hebbuli, says director Krishna

The advance booking for the movie started on Monday, February 21, in multiplexes as well as single screens. Many shows are filling fast and the producer Umapathy Gowda is elated with the public response.

"I have to thank the media and the fans without whom Hebbuli wouldn't be ready to set the box office on fire," Umapathy Gowda told International Business Times while sharing his excitement. "We may make films, but if people and media do not talk, movies would not get good openings," he added.

So far, 450 screens have been confirmed and producer expects it to reach 500 before its release, thus making it the biggest release for a Kannada film in India. "Hebbuli will see the light of the day in 13 states across the country. But it is not being simultaneously released in foreign countries," the producer added.

"Hebbuli will be released two weeks later abroad," he said.

The movie is written and directed by cinematographer-turned-director S Krishna (Mungaru Male cameraman). Popular South Indian actress Amala Paul will make her Kannada debut with this flick, which is said to be made with a budget of Rs 30 crore.

The film has Crazy Star Ravichandran in an important role and Kabir Duhan Singh, P Ravi Shankar, Ravi Kishan, Sampath Raj in supporting roles. Arjun Janya has composed the music, A Karunakar has handled the cinematography and Deepu S Kumar has edited the flick.